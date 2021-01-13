Man Utd ready to compete for the title: Matic after club claims top-spot on PL table

Manchester [UK], January 13 (ANI): After a win over Burnley, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said he is happy with the team's performance, adding that this kind of victory shows that his side is "ready to compete for the title".

Manchester United defeated Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League here on Wednesday and with this, they toppled Liverpool to claim the top spot in the standings. Paul Pogba scored the only goal netted in the match, earning Manchester United three points from the game.

Manchester United now have 36 points from 17 games, three points ahead of Liverpool. Now, everybody's eyes will be on Sunday's clash when Manchester United take on Liverpool.



"I think this kind of win shows that we are ready to compete for the title. I'm happy for the team performance and spirit and let's see Sunday against Liverpool. It's the biggest derby in England and we go there to compete with them and see where we are against one of the best teams in the league. I think we are ready," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.

Matic also stressed that Manchester United topping the table is because of the quality they possess and not because of luck.

"We played 17 games [and] we are top of the table. That shows something. We didn't play five or six games and you can say maybe it's lucky. But after 17 games, definitely, it is not lucky, definitely, there is quality. But we cannot relax, we need to concentrate until the end -- to go game by game. In football, the next one is always important; the next one is the biggest final, and we will see," he said. (ANI)

