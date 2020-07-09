Man Utd wants to keep best players around: Solskjaer on Paul Pogba

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted that the club wants to sign a new contract with midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international's current deal expires next season with the club holding an option to extend it for a further year while the midfielder continues to be tipped with a move away from Old Trafford. His agent Mino Raiola is keen to engineer a move.



"I can't comment on discussions between players and the clubs but of course we want to keep the best players around the club," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying when asked if Pogba would be getting a new contract.

"We want to build a squad for the future. Scott [McTominay] and Nemanja [Matic] are similar in position but they are at different stages in their careers. One is at the start, one really experienced, and then we also need players in that mid-range group," he added.

Solskjaer is hopeful that Pogba will extend his stay with Manchester United.

"Hopefully we can do something. I know that since Paul came back he is looking better and better, he is enjoying his football and let's see where it takes us," Solskjaer said. (ANI)

