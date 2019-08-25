Manchester City can do even better than last season: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not at all concerned about his club's draw against Tottenham and is of the belief that his club can do even better than last season.

Manchester City, after having a winning start in the Premier League, witnessed a 2-2 draw against Tottenham on August 17. The club won Premier League last season along with FA and Carabao Cup victories.

"I don't believe in statistics. I believe in the spirit, in what I can smell, and the way we are playing and after the way we played against Tottenham I think we can do it. Even though we drew, that game showed we can do even better than last season," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Guardiola said that if they want to do better then they need to maintain the way they are training.

"If we maintain the way we are training and the competitive feeling between the players then we can try to be better," he said.

Manchester City will face Bournemouth in Premier League on August 25. (ANI)

