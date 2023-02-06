Manchester City charged by Premier League for alleged multiple financial fair play breaches

Manchester [UK], February 6 (ANI): Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions, were on Monday charged by the league for allegedly breaking financial rules across nine editions of the competition from 2009-10 to 2017-18.

The league confirmed that a number of alleged breaches between all the aforementioned seasons have been referred to an independent commission with the conclusion of a four-year investigation.

The commission will be held in private and it can impose open-ended sanctions like fines, point deduction or even relegation from the Premier League.

A statement from Premier League, according to ESPN, said: "In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

"City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of rules which required the club, according to the Premier League, to provide accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position," added the statement.

The defending PL champions have also faced accusations of failing to cooperate with the investigation.



The club issued a statement in response to allegations on Monday. "Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with."

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."

"As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all," concluded the statement.

Previously in July 2020, City was able to get a two-year suspension from UEFA club competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after they were initially found guilty of "serious breaches" of financial fair play regulations between 2012 to 2016,

City was charged by UEFA in March 2019 following which Premier League launched their own investigation.

In a verdict clearing City, CAS had ruled that much of evidence had fallen outside of a five-year time limit. The Premier League have not been bound by the same limit.

Last season, City had won their sixth Premier League title. They are currently at second place this season, five points behind table-toppers Arsenal. They have won 14 matches, drawn three and lost four and have a total of 45 points. (ANI)

