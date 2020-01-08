Manchester City defeat United in Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Manchester [UK], Jan 8 (ANI): Manchester City defeated Manchester United in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (local time) here at Old Trafford.

Bernando Silva opened the scoring for City as he registered the first goal for the side in the 17th minute.

16-minutes later, the side gained a 2-0 lead as Riyad Mahrez netted the ball into the goalpost to leave United on the backfoot.

As if City's goals were not enough, United then went on to face an own goal by Andreas Pereira, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead before the half-time.

In the second half, City managed to frustrate United by keeping the bulk of the ball with them.

Marcus Rashford pegged one goal back for United, but in the end, City managed to go away with a victory.

Manchester City and United will take on each other in the second leg semi-final on January 29. (ANI)

