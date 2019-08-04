Manchester City's Kyle Walker in action against Liverpool
Manchester City defeats Liverpool, wins FA Community Shield

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:56 IST

London [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Manchester City defeated Liverpool 5-4 in penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.
The regular 90 minutes action was tied at 1-1 and hence the match went to the penalty shootout.
FA Community Shield is an annual football match, which is played between the winners of the previous season's Premier League and FA Cup.
Manchester City won both competitions in 2019. So this year the Premier League runners-up Liverpool were named as their opponent.
Both teams came out with an aggressive mindset, looking to make early moves. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah got a chance in the eighth minute of the match to register a goal, but he missed out on the opportunity inside the penalty box.
In the 12th minute of the match, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scored the goal, giving the team a 1-0 lead. After the first goal, Manchester City made more attacking moves, but they failed to latch on to the opportunity.
Salah got two more chances in the first half, but he failed to convert them into goals and the first half ended at 1-0 in favour of Manchester City.
In the first half, City's manager Pep Guardiola was shown a yellow card for arguing with the fourth official on the sidelines.
Liverpool came out with more intent in the second half as they enjoyed ball possession. Salah created the biggest chance for the Reds, but he was denied by the goalpost and the team was unable to get the equaliser.
Joel Matip finally gave Liverpool the equalising goal in the 77th minute and the scoreline was tied at 1-1.
Both teams tried hard, but no more goals were registered in the second half, and at full time the scoreline remained tied at 1-1 and the match went to the penalty shootout.
Xherdan Shaqiri and Ilkay Gundogan scored for Liverpool and Manchester City to tie the scoreline at 1-1. Georginio Wijnaldum missed the penalty for Reds whereas Bernardo Silva scored for City, giving them a 2-1 lead.
Adam Lallana and Phil Foden scored their respective penalties, and the scoreline read 3-2 in favour of Manchester City with two more penalties left.
Both teams scored their next penalties and the card was taken to 4-3 in favour of City. In the end, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored to hand the team a 5-4 win in penalties. (ANI)

