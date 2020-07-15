Manchester City deserve to be in Champions League: Kyle Walker

Manchester [UK], July 15 (ANI): Manchester City defender Kyle Walker said that his side "deserve" to be in the Champions League after putting much hard work in the ongoing season.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had lifted City's two-year ban from UEFA events and reduced their fine to 10 million Euros from 30 million Euros.

As a result, Manchester City will now be able to participate in the next season's Champions League. They are at the second spot in Premier League standing's with 72 points and are set to play European top-flight.

"It wasn't really being talked about because as players we have a job to do and that is on the pitch. Anything behind the scenes is completely out of our department. It is obviously fantastic news for the club," Goal.com quoted Walker as saying.

"I feel that everyone from the kit men, to laundry staff, to us as players, work extremely hard to qualify, at minimum, for the Champions League each year and I think that is what we deserve," he added.

Pep Guardiola's side played 35 games so far and lost only nine games while they won 23 matches.

"We are second now in the league and so we should play in the Champions League next year. I am glad it has been overturned and roll on next year!" the defender said.

The City will take on Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium later in the day. (ANI)

