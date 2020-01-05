Manchester City does not give presents: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Jan 5 (ANI): Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola defended the inclusion of youngsters in the side for the FA Cup clash against Port Vale and said that the club does not give presents to anyone.

His remarks came after City's 4-1 win over Port Vale on Saturday (local time). He said that all the youngsters deserved a chance to feature in the side.

The 17-year-old Harwood-Bellis and the 19-year-old Foden scored against Port Vale.

"Of course, it is important to have local young players with Taylor and Phil - and Tommy. Doyle played a month ago in the Carabao Cup and played a few minutes today. It is not because they are English - we believe they can do it because they are good players. We don't give presents. They have to earn it for themselves," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"In these games, we have space for everyone. But from what we have seen so far, they have the quality to help. Young players have to not talk too much, to train, to work and to listen and learn and learn and learn. They have to learn," he added.

After the win, Manchester City made a heart-warming gesture as they invited Port Vale's side into their dressing room.

"It was a pleasure. I saw the manager and the sporting director. It's nice for us to host these clubs and for their players to realise we are the same. We play at a different level but dreams are dreams," Guardiola said.

City is currently placed at the third place in the Premier League standings with 44 points from 21 matches.

The side will next take on Aston Villa in the tournament on January 12. (ANI)

