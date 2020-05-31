Manchester City "good enough" to win Champions League: Riyad Mahrez

Leeds [UK], May 30 (ANI): Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez believes that the club is "good enough" to win the Champions League title this season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has suspended football in Europe since March but it is hoped that the competition can return in August.

"I think it is a good time to win the Champions League. We have the team, we have the manager, we have everything, so it is a good time," Goal.com quoted Mahrez as saying.

"I don't know if we are the best, but we are good enough to win it. The Champions League is difficult, everyone wants to win it, so it is going to be a big battle," the 29-year-old added.

City have a strong chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the competition after their 2-1 win away to Real Madrid in February's last-16 first leg.

Mahrez was a serial winner last year having earned three trophies with City and then adding the Africa Cup of Nations as captain of Algeria.

The winger scored a dramatic last-minute free-kick in the semi-final victory over Nigeria as the country won the trophy for the first time in 29 years.

"The feeling was unbelievable. It was a dream for me and for my team-mates from the country. To make my country happy and proud of us like we did was unbelievable," he said.

"I still watch [the goal] sometimes. It was a big honour to score this goal and I was very proud. There are no words to describe this," the striker added.

Mahrez has been back training with the first team for a week with the Premier League set to return on June 17 with the visit of Arsenal.

"Step-by-step we are getting fitter, I am excited. It was good to see my team-mates and the coaches again. It was good to train with everyone and we have had very good weather as well," he concluded. (ANI)

