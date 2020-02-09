Manchester City have great penalty takers: Bernardo Silva

Manchester [UK], Feb 9 (ANI): Manchester City's penalty takers are "great" said Bernardo Silva while adding that he can also step in for the role if the manager wants.

"Sometimes you miss, sometimes you score. The goalkeepers nowadays are also very good. I think we have great penalty takers. Kun is a great taker, Gundo is a great taker and Gabriel as well," the club's official website quoted Silva as saying.

"If the manager feels that we should change (takers) then we will change and another one will go for it. I could go as well, no problem!" he added.

Manchester City are scheduled to take on Real Madrid in Champions League on February 27.

Silva said Real Madrid are 'really good opponents' and they will have to win their next two games to get the momentum to face Real Madrid.

"They are really good opponents. I think the best way to prepare is to win the next two, to beat West Ham and Leicester so the confidence levels go up and we are best prepared to play against Real Madrid," Silva said.

Manchester City will take on West Ham United today in the Premier League. (ANI)

