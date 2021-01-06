Manchester City legend Colin Bell passes away at 74

Manchester [UK], January 6 (ANI): Former England and Manchester City midfielder Colin Bell has passed away at the age of 74.

"Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-Covid related illness, aged 74. He leaves behind wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack," City said in a statement.

Bell collected 48 caps for the Three Lions and scored nine goals, after excelling with City where he's considered to be their greatest ever player.



Bell was widely regarded to be the finest City player of his generation, making 501 appearances and scoring 153 goals for the club during a 13-year stay. Few players have left such an indelible mark on City.

Known as 'Colin The King', in 2004 fans voted to name a stand inside the Etihad Stadium after him and his name is still sung regularly at matches.

Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak led the tributes, saying: "Colin Bell will always be remembered as one of Manchester City's greatest players and the very sad news today of his passing will affect everybody connected to our club."

"I am fortunate to be able to speak regularly to his former manager and teammates, and it's clear to me that Colin was a player held in the highest regard by all those who had the privilege of playing alongside him or seeing him play. The passage of time does little to erase the memories of his genius. The fact that we have a stand at the Etihad Stadium named after Colin speaks volumes about the importance of his contribution to this club," he added. (ANI)

