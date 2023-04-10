Manchester City legend Vincet Kompany turns 37

Burnley [United Kingdom], April 10 (ANI): Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany turns 37 today and the football community came forward to wish the Belgian legend.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend, said Manchester City in a tweet.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend, @VincentKompany! pic.twitter.com/d8UMBKZgXZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2023



Along with this RSC Anderlecht and Burnley football club came forward and sent their wishes on Twitter.

Happy birthday, boss!



Send your birthday wishes to Vinny pic.twitter.com/yscJlKz7aj — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 10, 2023



Man City legend has produced some of the greatest moments in the histroy of the Premier League. In 2012, with the title race down to the last few weeks, City knew we needed to beat our city rivals to have the destiny of the trophy in our hands. It was a cagey affair between two sides who clearly understood the significance of the evening that followed.

However, Kompany stood up and provided the decisive moment once again as he leapt high above a box full of defenders to power a header beyond David De Gea. He wheeled away to celebrate with a jubilant Etihad Stadium.

In 2018, City had a particular liking to the League Cup while Kompany was at the Club. He won it four times during his time at the Etihad, with this final win perhaps the most dominant.

It came during the unforgettable Centurions campaign in which Pep Guardiola's team became the best the Premier League has ever seen. Kompany contributed at the top end of the pitch in this one, scoring the second as we dominated Arsene Wenger's team from the first minute to the last.

His third and the most memorable moment came in 2019 against Leicester. Liverpool was breathing down Man City's neck right up until the final minutes of the season. City had to win 14 games in a row to seal the title.

The toughest encounter was against Leicester at the Etihad. After struggling to find a route to the goal and with time running out, Kompany elected to hit a shot from all of 30 yards. It flew into the top corner, much to the surprise of Sergio Aguero who was shouting at the moment "Vinny, no!" as the Belgian shaped up.

The goal ensured the title race remained in our hands heading into the final weekend of the season. (ANI)