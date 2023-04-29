Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Premier League title race still not over

London [United Kingdom], April 29 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the Premier League title race is still not over ahead of City's clash against Fulham on Sunday.

Manchester City edged past Arsenal in a dominant fashion with a 4-1 victory. Their next challenge is Fulham and a victory will take them to the top of the table. However, if the result does not fall in City's favour the title race could take another unexpected turn.

"When people say it's over, it's not over. When it's over it'll be over but it's not. Still we have seven games, Goodison Park how aggressive [Everton] were and in every single game we play there and the opponent play for special things," Pep Guardiola said in the pre-match conference as quoted by Manchester City.



"Now we have to go to Fulham and win a special stadium...if we do our job we are the closest but we take nothing for granted. We were happy with the Arsenal result but that's all, the day after it's preparing for Fulham."

Fulham has been consistent throughout the season and they currently sit in the 10th position. They have already defeated Chelsea this season and held Manchester United and Liverpool for a draw at their home ground. City will need to be clinical in front of the goal, if they take this game for granted it could backfire at the end of the day.

"It's not 20 games left but seven games are seven games, a lot of games considering we have the Champions League around the corner," Guardiola added. (ANI)

