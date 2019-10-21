Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola

Manchester City not ready to win Champions League: Pep Guardiola

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:33 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Pep Guardiola, manager of defending Premier League champions Manchester City, believes that his side is not ready to win the Champions League title.
"The people say about the Champions League, that target. We still are not ready," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.
Guardiola's side have claimed 2-0 wins in their last three games, with Crystal Palace the latest team to lose to City on Saturday.
According to him, the team creates a lot of chances but they can't get converted to goal and the side have to show a clinical performance.
"We create a lot, don't concede, but can improve. We've scored a lot over the last two seasons and I don't have doubts about that, but we have to keep going, work on that," Guardiola said.
"We missed a lot of chances and also lost a lot of chances in the box against Palace. We have to be clinical," he added.
City have boasted 72 per cent possession against Crystal Palace and registered 21 shots. With a new man leading the line, City also deployed an experimental backline against Palace with midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri converted to centre-backs.
"It's an option - Rodri can play there. When we decide to do it we'll have more midfield players on the pitch and we did it. I don't know what is going to happen in the future but he convinced me as an alternative," Guardiola said.
City are at the top spot in their group C and won all the two matches and have six points. The team will face Atlanta at Manchester on October 23. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:57 IST

Gayle, Malinga snubbed in 'The Hundred' draft

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): The experienced Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga were not picked up by any franchise in the first player draft of 'The Hundred' on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:50 IST

Haryana Election: Yogeshwar Dutt casts vote in Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt cast vote on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:58 IST

Canada's wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq warned for provocative action

Dubai [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Canada's wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:04 IST

Rashid, Russell among top picks of The Hundred draft

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): All-rounder Rashid Khan and Andre Russell were among the top picked players in the inaugural player draft for 'The Hundred' which was announced on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:48 IST

I was scared and happy when made captain at 23, recalls Kapil Dev

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Former cricketer Kapil Dev on Sunday recalled the time when captaincy was handed over to him, saying that he was 'scared as well as happy'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:41 IST

Rohit Sharma terms his double ton against S Africa as 'most...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): After smashing his first double hundred in Test cricket, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed his innings as the most 'challenging' knock of his red-ball career.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:35 IST

Communication was the key, says Rahane on partnership with Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): India batsman Ajinkya Rahane said communication was the key which helped him and Rohit Sharma form a brilliant partnership during the third Test match against South Africa on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:28 IST

Piyush Goyal congratulates Prithvi Sekhar for winning gold at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday congratulated Prithvi Sekhar for winning a gold medal at the World Deaf Tennis Championship which was held in Turkey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:24 IST

Niklas Sule to undergo knee surgery

Munich [Germany], Oct 20 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule will undergo knee surgery, the club said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:19 IST

Umesh Yadav breaks Stephen Fleming's 15-year-old record

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Fast bowler Umesh Yadav on Sunday surpassed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming's record of the highest strike rate in an innings in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:18 IST

Solskjaer certain of getting good performance from Harry Maguire...

Leeds [UK], Oct 20 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certain that Harry Maguire will play a 'good game' against Liverpool.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:09 IST

I will take that anytime of the year: George Linde happy over...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): South Africa's George Linde is elated over his debut in the Test cricket as he picked up four wickets against India in the third Test match here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl