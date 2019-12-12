Manchester City reach 500-goal mark under Guardiola

Zagreb [Croatia], Dec 12 (ANI): After a 4-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City touched the milestone of 500 goals in all competitions under manager Pep Guardiola.

Gabriel Jesus' sublime form helped the club reach the landmark figure. He scored thrice and helped Manchester City win the match on Wednesday in the Champions League.

It was the club's 199th match under Guardiola, who was appointed as manager back in 2016.

With this treble, Jesus completed his century of career goals as the Brazilian now has 101 goals under his belt.

After the group stage matches, Manchester City finished on top of Group C with 14 points and qualified for the last 16 of the competition. (ANI)

