Manchester City striker Haaland breaks record of most goals in 38-game Premier League season

Manchester [UK], April 27 (ANI): Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals in the 38-game Premier League season on Wednesday.

He accomplished this during Manchester City's match against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

With his late goal in the 4-1 victory over Arsenal, the Norwegian moves up to 33 in the league and widens his lead in the Golden Boot race.

Additionally, he breaks Liverpool's Mo Salah's previous record of 38 games. In 2017-18 Premier League, the Egyptian hit 32.

With 34 goals each in the 42-game seasons of 1993-94 and 1994-95, respectively, Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer presently hold the record for the entire Premier League period.

Haaland needs just two more goals to secure the record outright with seven league games remaining.

His form in his first-ever campaign in England has been pivotal for his side's fortunes, which is currently playing under coach Pep Guardiola and is aiming for their fifth Premier League title in six seasons and three in a row.



In his first 13 Premier League games of the year, he scored 18 goals, including hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United.

Haaland has maintained his impressive play since domestic football resumed after the World Cup, notching his fourth Premier League hat-trick against Wolves in January.

He has scored eight goals in his last eight league games, which is a streak.

Haaland has now scored a total of 49 goals this season, which is a Premier League club record and surpasses Salah's 44 goals from the 2017/18 season and Ruud van Nistelrooy's 44 back in the 2002-03 season.

He's also the leading scorer in this year's UEFA Champions League having netted 11 goals in seven appearances.

Manchester City's 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, which puts them in charge of the title race, dealt a fatal blow to Arsenal's Premier League aspirations.

The unstoppable Erling Haaland, who assisted both of Kevin De Bruyne's goals, ultimately scored the goal that his performance deserved by adding the fourth in stoppage time (90+5 minutes). De Bruyne scored two goals (Seven and 54th minutes) and assisted John Stones (45+1 minutes) on the other.

Manchester City is in the second spot in the points table with 73 points, 23 wins, four draws and four losses in 31 games. On the other hand, Arsenal is in first position with 23 wins, six draws and four losses in 33 matches. They have a total of 75 points.

The following Super Sunday, Manchester City takes on Fulham. The following Tuesday, Arsenal hosts London rivals Chelsea. (ANI)

