Manchester City's Mendy owns up to his mistake, says sorry to fans

Wolverhampton [UK], Dec 28 (ANI): Manchester City's defender Benjamin Mendy has apologised to the club's fans for committing a costly error in the Premier League match against Wolves.

Wolves came from 0-2 down to defeat City 3-2. With this loss, City failed to go past Leicester in the Premier League standings and is currently placed at the third spot with 38 points.

"It is easy to talk when everything is going well, but it's hard to do when sh*t hits the fan... Big mistake tonight and I owe you my best for your continued support. Time to keep our heads up & keep working to come back at our best level. #comeoncity," Mendy tweeted.



Mendy's mistake had enabled Wolves to score the equalising goal. Adama Traore was running with the ball, and Mendy failed to clear the ball and it enabled Raul Jimenez to score the equalising goal.

After this, Matt Doherty scored the winning goal for the Wolves.

Raheem Sterling scored the first goal for City in the 25th minute to give the side a 1-0 lead.

Sterling registered a second goal for the side in the 50th minute, and City was looking set to win the match.

However, after Sterling's goal, the tide of the match turned in Wolves favour as the hosts sprung three goals in the second half.

Manchester City will next take on Sheffield United on Sunday, December 29. (ANI)

