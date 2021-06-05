Manchester City's Pep Guardiola wins PL Manager of the Year award for third time

London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has been named the 2020/21 Manager of the Season after leading Manchester City to a third Premier League title in four seasons.

Guardiola has now won this award third time in his managerial career, having also claimed it in his two previous title-winning campaigns -- 2017-18 and 2018-19.

He matches the three Manager of the Season awards earned by Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, with only Alex Ferguson winning it on more occasions -- 11.



The Spaniard made history this season as his Man City side became the first team in history to win the title after being as low as eighth on Christmas Day, masterminding a 15-match winning run to take the PL trophy back off Liverpool, the fourth-longest such run in Premier League history.

The 50-year-old beat fellow nominees Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the season award after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

He becomes the third 2020-21 season awards winner from Manchester City after Ruben Dias was voted the Player of the Season and Liam Delap named the Player of the Season. Dias became only the second Portuguese player to win the award, after Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in 2006-07 and 2007-08. (ANI)

