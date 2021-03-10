Manchester United appoint John Murtough as Football Director

Manchester [UK], March 10 (ANI): Manchester United on Wednesday announced the appointment of John Murtough as the club's Football Director and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce the promotion of John Murtough to Football Director and Darren Fletcher to Technical Director, two new roles that will further strengthen the club's football operations," the club said in a statement.

The club said John will have overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy across all football functions, reinforcing the strong foundations already in place.

"This appointment builds on the work John has already undertaken in recent years, working closely with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the football staff to create the structures, processes and culture to deliver sustained success on the pitch. This has included successful overhauls of the club's Academy and recruitment department," the statement read.

As Football Director, John will work day-to-day with Ole to align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs to succeed. Ole will continue his role in the recruitment process, supported by extensive scouting and data analytics functions that will continue to report to John.



Darren will work closely with John to add technical input and direction into all football and performance areas. He will focus on a co-ordinated and long-term approach to player and squad development, helping maintain the integral link between the Academy and the first team, "aligned with Manchester United's values and culture."

Ed Woodward, Manchester United Executive Vice-Chairman, in a statement, said: "These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success. We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of Academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record."

"... I am delighted that John and Darren have accepted these roles and I look forward to the contribution they will make, together with Ole and the rest of the staff, as we build toward future success," he added.

Reflecting on the appointment, John said: "This is such an exciting time for everyone at Manchester United with the first team, Academy and Women's team all performing strongly, and plenty of development still to come. It's a privilege to be part of that process, and an honour to lead Manchester United's football department, working alongside Ole, Casey and so many other truly outstanding staff all dedicated to delivering success to this club."

Darren said: "It is great to be back with the club and I am delighted to be taking on this new role. We are moving in the right direction and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team, and now with John as the Football Director, to help bring young players through and further develop the football side of the club. It's fantastic to see that all the staff here are driving Manchester United forward towards a new era of success." (ANI)

