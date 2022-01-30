Manchester United aware of 'allegations' against Mason Greenwood

Manchester [UK], January 30 (ANI): Manchester United on Sunday released a statement after allegations were made against Mason Greenwood.

The club said they are aware of images circulating on social media regarding the 20-year-old striker but will not comment further at this time.

The statement in full reads, as per goal.com: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.



"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established."

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," the statement added.

Greenwood is a graduate of Man Utd's academy and has 35 goals in 129 appearances for the Old Trafford club so far in his career.

United are next in action on February 4, when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. (ANI)

