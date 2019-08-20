Manchester United backs Pogba, says 'zero tolerance' for racism

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United on Tuesday backed Paul Pogba, who was exposed to immense racial abuse for missing a penalty against Wolves, saying the club has 'zero tolerance' towards any form of racism or discrimination.

The club took to Twitter and wrote: "Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination. #allredallequal."



Pogba missed the penalty in the 68th minute when both Manchester United and Wolves were at 1-1 during their Premier League clash.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial scored the opening goal of the match in the 27th minute but Ruben Neves scored an equalizer in the 55th minutes. Hence, Pogba missing the penalty forced the match to end in a tie.

The incident did not go well with the fans that started criticizing the French international for missing the opportunity. (ANI)

