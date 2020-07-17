Manchester United boost Champions League hopes with win over Crystal Palace

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, boosting their Champions League hopes by securing three crucial points.

With this victory, Manchester United have taken their points tally to 62, equal to the fourth-placed club Leicester City. Chelsea, who hold the third position, are also not difficult to catch for Manchester United as Frank Lampard's side only has a one-point lead.

During the match, Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock in the 45+1 minute, handing Manchester United a one-goal lead.

Anthony Martial, in the second half, doubled the visitors' advantage by scoring a stunning goal.

With Liverpool and Manchester City having already secured their Champions League spot, Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea will continue to battle for the remaining two berths.

Manchester United will now take on Chelsea in the FA Cup on July 19. (ANI)

