Manchester United capable of making a comeback, says Rashford

Manchester [UK], Jan 8 (ANI): After facing a defeat against Manchester City, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said that his team is capable of making a comeback but as of now, he wants to focus on the next game.

"We have to go there, score goals and win the game. I think we are capable of doing it. But let's just focus on [Saturday's Premier League game against] Norwich for now and hopefully, we can put this result behind us to bring the positivity back," the club's official website quoted Rashford as saying.

Manchester City registered a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday during the first leg of the Carabao Cup's semi-final.

Manchester City scored all their three goals in the first half and restricted Manchester United from scoring. However, Manchester City managed to score their first and the only goal in the 70th minute with the help of Rashford's strike.

Rashford said it was a 'nice feeling' to captain Manchester United for the first time but for him, it is the result that matters.

"It is obviously a nice feeling, but at the end of the day it is the result that matters and we didn't manage to get the win. We will look ahead now to the next game, will put this one behind us and go again," he said.

Manchester United will take on Norwich City in Premier League on January 11. The second leg of the semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on January 30. (ANI)

