Manchester United coach backs Jesse Lingard despite goalless run

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 : Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Jesse Lingard despite the midfielder's 15-match goalless run.

His remarks came after United's 1-2 defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

"No. We stick together. Jesse's not scored any goals in the last three games, no, but he's been a big part of our team and will continue being an important part," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"The energy he gives us is lively, but we felt Mason Greenwood had to come on and create something and we'll see more of Mason," he added.

Lingard last scored for the team in December 2018.

Solskjaer also said that Alexis Sanchez might leave the club if a good offer comes up. The Chile international was once again overlooked for the Premier League match.

"Alexis is a quality player and we don't have loads of options. So, if there's an offer good enough for the club and him, maybe he'll go. If not, he's still our player and he's a quality player, no doubt. He's been training well," Solskjaer said.

In the match between United and Crystal Palace, the latter scored the goal first as Jordon Ayew registered the goal in the 32nd minute.

Daniel James got the equaliser in the 89th minute for United, but Crystal Palace once again got the lead as Patrick van Aanholt (90+3) netted the ball.

Manchester United had defeated Chelsea 4-0 in their first match of 2019/20 season and they drew their second game 1-1 against Wolves.

The team will next take on Southampton FC on August 31. (ANI

