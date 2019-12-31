Manchester United confident for upcoming games, says Jesse Lingard

Manchester [UK], Dec 31 (ANI): After earning back to back victories against Newcastle United and Burnley in the Premier League, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard said that the squad is confident for the upcoming games.

The Red Devils thrashed Newcastle by 4-1 at home while it defeated Burnley FC by 2-0 at away game.

"We take a lot of belief (from those wins) and the confidence is flowing at the moment," the club's official website quoted Lingard as saying.

Manchester United will next take on Arsenal in an away game on January 2.

Lingard said that away games are very challenging but if the team executes the gameplan well then surely it can win.

"Away games are always tough and you get your hostile atmospheres. But we are used to that and as long as we stick to our gameplan and our tactics, then hopefully we can win the game. Confidence and focus is very important," the 27-year-old said.

Manchester United is on the fifth spot in the Premier League table with 31 points while Arsenal is placed on the 12th spot with 24 points. (ANI)

