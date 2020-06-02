Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal till January 2021

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Manchester United on Monday extended the loan deal of striker Odion Ighalo after the club reached an agreement with Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The Nigerian striker's stay was initially due to end on May 31, but he will now remain with the Reds till January 31, 2021.

Ighalo's tally of four goals in eight appearances so far includes at least one strike in each of his three starts -- against Club Brugge, Derby County (2) and LASK.

Today's confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he continues to prepare his squad for this month's resumption of competitive football.

The Premier League's proposed return date is June 17 and the FA Cup quarter-finals have been lined up for the weekend of June 27 and 28. However, the actual fixtures are yet to be finalised.


