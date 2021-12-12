Manchester United hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester [UK], December 12 (ANI): Manchester United have recorded a number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff on Sunday morning.

A number of players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests and were sent home from training, as per goal.com. Manchester United are set to clash with Brentford on Tuesday's Premier League trip.

United are the latest club to suffer an outbreak of COVID-19 in England. This comes after Red Devils' Saturday's Premier League match at Norwich.



Last week, a similar outbreak affected Tottenham Hotspur FC, whose eight players of the first-team squad and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

After that many cases, London-based club's away fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion which was due to be played on December 12 was then postponed following a Premier League Board meeting.

Spurs match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League was also affected by this outbreak. (ANI)

