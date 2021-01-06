Manchester United is always in contention for winning Premier League: Guardiola

Manchester [UK], January 6 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has complimented the late surge of Manchester United, saying the Red Devils are always in contention for winning the Premier League.

Guardiola's remarks come as City gets ready to lock horns against United in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup later today.

Manchester United is currently on level with Liverpool at the top of Premier League standings and if the former defeats Burnley in their next fixture, then the side would go to the top of the standings.



"They (United) have always been contenders. Every year, when we start the season, United is a contender. If it didn't happen in the last few seasons, it is a question for them. It is no different facing United or other contenders," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Over the few years, City has enjoyed success against United in the "Manchester Derby", and talking about the success over the arch-rivals, Guardiola said: "United has always been a big club. When I faced them with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and here, it was always important."

"It is a rivalry in the city and for many decades United was above Manchester City. For us, we are incredibly proud and it is an honour for the last decade to be there with them and sometimes win, most of the times, and sometimes lose," he added.

However, in the last five Manchester Derby clashes, City has managed to win just once. For City, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have now completed 10 days of self-isolation after having positive tests for coronavirus. (ANI)

