Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag compares Marcus Rashford to PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Manchester [UK], December 13 (ANI): Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is second to none and only French forward Kylian Mbappe is close to matching his skills.

Rashford has had a much better season for Manchester United, already matching his goal total from last season in 11 fewer appearances and scoring three goals for England at the World Cup.

"From the first moment, I recognised the huge potential. And now to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus' positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. There is Mbappe at this moment, a type like him, but when he [Rashford] is getting in that position, he's great and you see he's really improved also out of possession," Ten Hag told the club's official website as quoted by ESPN.



The English player has made 322 appearances for Manchester United since his standout 2015-16 season, scoring 101 goals and assisting 60 others.

Rashford's contract expires in the summer, but United have the option to extend it for another year. Ten Hag stated that the club will try to renew the clause and that the choice to extend the contract is entirely up to him.

"He [Rashford] has to make a decision. The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, which has to do with the culture of the club and also in the way we are working, in the way we play and the way we train and if we are offering the right environment to progress. It's a financial issue as well. Then it is up to him to make the decision. But for one-and-a-half years, he will be here," he added.

After a difficult start to the season, the United manager has gradually begun to see enhanced results and performances, and he expressed hope that his new regime will allow Rashford to love playing for the club. United are sixth in the Premier League, having collected 26 points from 14 games.

"One of the first things I said to him was come to training and smile. We bring him exercises that hopefully bring players joy. They have to be effective but they have to be joyful as well and that gives you energy when you are happy. When you see the benefit of it, you can be happy. Actually, Marcus was one, from the start, who came with a smile to Carrington and left with a smile day by day. And, from the first moment, it really was a joy to work with him. I recognise his talent and his finishing talent [is] great," the manager concluded. (ANI)

