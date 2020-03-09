Manchester United postpone their fan event in Delhi due to coronavirus

Manchester [UK], Mar 8 (ANI): Manchester United on Sunday postponed their upcoming #ILOVEUNITED fan event in Delhi, scheduled for March 15, due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Given the directive from the Indian government to avoid mass gatherings to contain COVID-19, it is with regret that Manchester United announces the postponement of our upcoming #ILOVEUNITED fan event in Delhi, scheduled for Sunday 15 March," the club said in a statement.

Manchester United further stated that the wellbeing of their supporters is of paramount importance to them and they will visit Delhi at a later date.

"We understand the disappointment this will cause. However, the wellbeing of our supporters is of paramount importance to us. We look forward to returning to Delhi at a later date. Fans that have already entered the ballot for tickets will automatically be re-entered, once the event is rearranged," the statement read.

Manchester United currently hold the fifth spot in the Premier League with 43 points. (ANI)

