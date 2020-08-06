Manchester United to approach one game at a time: Solskjaer after cruising into Europa League quarter-final

Manchester [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): After booking a spot in the quarter-finals of Europa League, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that now they are going to move forward approaching "one game at a time" in the competition.

Manchester United completed an impressive 7-1 aggregate victory over LASK in the round of 16 on Thursday, after Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial added their strikes to the five goals which had already been scored in the first leg back in March.

"Let's see how long it lasts - hopefully more than two days, hopefully up to 12 days. We're going to approach it one game at a time. Everyone's going to travel on Sunday morning or Saturday night and we'll stay together for as long as we're in the tournament," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The Solskjaer-led side will now head to Germany where they will take on Copenhagen on August 11.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on August 22. (ANI)

