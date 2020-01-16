Manchester United to do everything to get Rashford ready for Liverpool clash

Leeds [UK], Jan 16 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they will do 'everything' they can to get Marcus Rashford in shape for the Liverpool clash.

Rashford sustained a back injury on Thursday during the FA Cup clash against Wolves on Thursday and left the field.

"He's a quick healer and he'll play through some pain, definitely, if he's capable, if it's not a bad, bad injury. But we've seen that he's struggled lately - but more when he's been tired," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He wasn't on long enough to be tired so I think it might have been something that just happened there and then. He's been absolutely top this season so we'll do everything we can to get him fit for Sunday. If he's not then we'll play without him," he added.

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win against Wolves with the help of Juan Mata's strike.

Manchester United will take on Liverpool in Premier League on January 19. (ANI)

