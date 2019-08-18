Liverpool's Sadio Mane
Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Mane trying everything to help Liverpool

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:35 IST

Liverpool [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): After displaying a brilliant performance against Southampton on Saturday, Liverpool's Sadio Mane said that he is trying everything to help the club.
Liverpool registered a 2-1 victory over Southampton during their Premier League clash.
"I've been working so hard and will keep on working hard. That's it, I'm just trying to do everything to help my team. And, at the end of the day, the important thing is the three points," the club's official website quoted Mane as saying.
Mane scored a brilliant goal in the game after he received a pass from James Milner.
"I thought it was really open between two defenders. So when I saw Millie I knew he was going to give me the ball, then I saw the man, no-one was close to me, they stood off and I tried to go a bit outside and put the ball inside," he said.
Recently, Liverpool lifted the UEFA Super Cup after thrashing Chelsea on penalties.
Liverpool will now compete against Arsenal in Premier League on August 24. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:26 IST

Hockey India congratulates Kothajit Singh on featuring in 200th match

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Hockey India congratulated defender Kothajit Singh Khadangbam for featuring in his 200th international match on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:09 IST

Steve Smith ruled out of final day of second Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia's batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the final day of the second Ashes Test due to a delayed concussion after being struck on the neck by a bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:57 IST

It was a fantastic hundred by Dimuth: Kane Williamson

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson praised Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's brilliant match-winning ton saying that it was a 'fantastic hundred'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:41 IST

Rakheem Cornwall feeling 'great' after named in West Indies Test squad

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 18 (ANI): West Indies spinner Rakheem Cornwall, who was named in the Test squad against India, is feeling great to be selected in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:07 IST

Bale a great player, says Casemiro

Leeds [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has praised his teammate Gareth Bale, saying the 30-year-old is a great player and is very important for the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:38 IST

Muhammed Anas wins gold medal in 300m race at Athleticky Mitink Reiter

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Indian ace athlete Muhammed Anas bagged a gold medal in the 300m race at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian women's team hold Australia to 2-2 draw at Olympic Test Event

Toyko [Japan], Aug 18 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team held Australia to a 2-2 draw in their second round-robin match of the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:47 IST

Shoaib Akhtar criticises Archer for not checking up on Smith

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticised England pacer Jofra Archer for not checking up on Australian batsman Steve Smith after striking him on the neck by a bouncer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:25 IST

ACA condemns booing of Smith

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Sunday issued a statement condemning the boos drawn out by English fans at batsman Steve Smith after he got hit by a bouncer bowled by England pacer Jofra Archer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:11 IST

Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand by six wickets in first Test match

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand by six wickets here at Galle International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:29 IST

Fans who booed Smith are not cricket lovers: Mitchell Johnson

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson has not taken booing of Steven Smith in a healthy spirit as he said 'fans who booed the player are not cricket lovers'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:09 IST

It's absolutely game on, says Aussie coach Justin Langer

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer reckons anybody can win the ongoing second Test match in the Ashes, saying "it's absolutely game on".

Read More
iocl