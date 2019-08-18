Mane trying everything to help Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): After displaying a brilliant performance against Southampton on Saturday, Liverpool's Sadio Mane said that he is trying everything to help the club.

Liverpool registered a 2-1 victory over Southampton during their Premier League clash.

"I've been working so hard and will keep on working hard. That's it, I'm just trying to do everything to help my team. And, at the end of the day, the important thing is the three points," the club's official website quoted Mane as saying.

Mane scored a brilliant goal in the game after he received a pass from James Milner.

"I thought it was really open between two defenders. So when I saw Millie I knew he was going to give me the ball, then I saw the man, no-one was close to me, they stood off and I tried to go a bit outside and put the ball inside," he said.

Recently, Liverpool lifted the UEFA Super Cup after thrashing Chelsea on penalties.

Liverpool will now compete against Arsenal in Premier League on August 24. (ANI)

