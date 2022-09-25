Manipur, Jharkhand to fight for title in U- 17 Girls Subroto Cup

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal Manipur and St. Patrick's High School, Gumla, Jharkhand will fight for the title of the Girls Under - 17 category in the 61st Subroto Cup being played here at Ambedkar Stadium.



In the first semifinal, St. Patrick's Gumla edged out GSSS Alakhpura, Bhiwani and Haryana by a solitary goal to reach the final. Elizared Lakra scored in the 5th minute to give the Jharkhand school the lead which they maintained until the final whistle.

In the second semifinal, Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal beat R.K.S Girls High School Majwra, Siwan, Bihar 3 - 1 to qualify for the all-important finals. Hoinethat (17th minute), L. Menaka (21st minute), T. Thotbisana (49th minute) scored for the winners while Priya scored the consolation goal for the school from Bihar in the 32nd minute.

The finals will be played on Wednesday (28th September) at the Ambedkar Stadium. Earlier in the tournament, the Under - 14 Boys finals also saw schools from Manipur and Jharkhand fighting for the title in which Heirok HSS from Manipur had won. (ANI)

