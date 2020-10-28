Manuel Neuer 'satisfied' with Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow

Moscow [Russia], October 28 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer said he is satisfied with the club's 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow while admitting that it was a "difficult game".

Bayern Munich registered the win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League here on Tuesday.



"We're satisfied with the result. It was a difficult game. We had to do a lot to take the three points with us. Lokomotiv did well, they were compact. We had some chances to decide it earlier. The equaliser 1-1 put us in a bit of a predicament," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

"But by and large we're satisfied, also with the way we came back. We always believe in ourselves, this spirit is in the team. But we can't rely on it and have to do something about it again and again. Basically, it is our way of playing that we stand up and attack our opponents from the front, and long balls into deep areas are unpleasant. We were also up against fast players, so I think it's normal that these things can happen," he added.

Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich scored one goal each in the match to seal the win for Bayern Munich. The club will now take on FC Koln in Bundesliga on October 31. (ANI)

