Manvir Singh confident ahead of World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian footballer Manvir Singh has expressed confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, saying that he cannot wait to win it.
"It is going to be a perfect stage for us to get our first win in the campaign and we're eager to achieve that. I played in Kolkata for a short stint and was mesmerised seeing the passion among them about the game. I just can't wait to go out at VYBK stadium on 15th and win it together," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Singh as saying.
Singh played brilliantly against Qatar last month and the match ended in a goalless draw. He was also praised by Sunil Chhetri.
Reflecting on the same, Singh said: "I honestly don't know whether I deserve to be praised like this. Sunil Bhai said a lot of good things about me in front of everyone and even he wished me after the game personally. It's huge for me."
Vinit Rai is also looking forward to achieving the 'desired result' and said they had a 'never-say-die' attitude against Qatar.
"The never-say-die attitude in the dressing room helped us get the result and we can't thank enough coach Igor Stimac for believing in our abilities. Now, we have a major task to cut out against Bangladesh in Kolkata and no matter what, we have to get the desired result," Rai said.
India will compete against Bangladesh on October 15. (ANI)

