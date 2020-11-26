Maradona was a 'remarkable man', sad loss for football: Fowler

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler on Thursday condoled the demise of Argentine great Diego Maradona, saying that the left-footer is rightly considered as one of the best players to ever play football.

The whole sports fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday as Maradona passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"It is incredibly sad, me growing up, he was probably one of the greatest ever players, it is such a sad thing and we know he has had various problems in his life. But nothing to take away from the fact that he was a quality player, I was lucky enough to meet him a few times," said Fowler during a virtual press conference ahead of East Bengal's ISL match against ATK Mohun Bagan.



"I found him to be a remarkable man, it is a sad loss for football. What he was as a player was incredible, Diego Maradona is rightly considered as one of the best to ever play this sport," he added.

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of being regularly fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. (ANI)

