Maradona was pure genius with what he did: Kohli

Sydney [Australia], November 26 (ANI): "He was a pure genius with what he did," said Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday as he condoled the demise of Argentine football great, Diego Maradona.

The entire sports fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday as Maradona passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"It is a sad day for sport in general, we have lost a genius, we have lost someone who has inspired many generations across many sports. People are mesmerised watching him play. He was a pure genius with what we did, his void cannot be filled. I watched his documentary last year and it was amazing to see the aura around him. He will be missed by everyone in the sports fraternity," said Kohli during the virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia.

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday.



He was hospitalised as he complained of being regularly fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in his brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

