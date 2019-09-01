Marcel Keizer hopes Bruno Fernandes stays with Sporting

Leeds [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): Sporting manager Marcel Keizer is hoping that captain Bruno Fernandes will stay in the club.

"We have to wait until Monday. Hopefully he will stay. Many things can happen. We are not in a position to be able to decide," Goal.com Fernandes as saying.

Fernandes has been linked to various clubs since transfers started. He has been linked to clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham.

Sporting faced a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Rio Ave during their Primeira Liga clash on Saturday. (ANI)

