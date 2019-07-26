Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio
Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio pens emotional message after suffering knee injury

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:18 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After suffering a serious knee injury, Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio on Friday wrote an emotional message on Twitter thanking his fans for all their support.
Asensio suffered a knee injury in the team's match against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup and the player is likely to miss six to nine months of footballing action.
In one of the tweets Asensio wrote, "I began this season with renewed hopes, looking after even the last tiny detail of my preparation so that this would be a great season for all the Madrid fans and for myself".

"At the highest points in life, you can have an unexpected stroke of bad luck and suddenly everything changes. It is hard to accept everything these days, but I begin another personal challenge in my life. I still trust that this will be a great season," he wrote in another tweet.

"Your messages of support and loving gestures give me even more strength to face this challenge. Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your support. See you soon," he said.

Real Madrid is also hampered by Ferland Mendy's fitness issues as he injured his leg against Arsenal.
The club is also surrounded by the controversy regarding Gareth Bale's future at the club.
The player was recently asked by coach Zinedine Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team's match against Bayern Munich.
Later, Zidane had given a clarification that he did not disrespect any player, and said Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich.
"Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them. Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period," Zidane had said.
"Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that," he added.
Zidane, after the match against Bayern Munich, had said that it would be good if Bale leaves the club as it will be good for both the team and the player.
This comment by former French international was criticised by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who had described him as a "disgrace."
Bale's future at Real Madrid is uncertain as he is rumoured to be in talks with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan. (ANI)

