Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio
Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio's injury is worrisome, says Zinedine Zidane

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:49 IST

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio's knee injury is worrisome, said coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday.
Asensio sustained an injury during the match against Arsenal at International Cup.
"It's worrisome. Hopefully not, but he's gone directly to the hospital to test. It looks bad," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
The 23-year-old Asensio suffered a knee injury during a challenge with Arsenal's star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang around the hour mark.
Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 on penalties at the FedEx Field in Maryland. Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang had registered goals in the 10th and 24th minutes, giving Arsenal an early 2-0 lead over Madrid.
Real Madrid were not able to achieve an equaliser in the first half and at half-time, the scoreline read 2-0 in favour of Arsenal. The first half was full of drama as Madrid's Nacho and Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathapoulos received red cards in the 9th and 40th minutes respectively.
Madrid's coach Zidane introduced Gareth Bale after half-time, and the player did not disappoint as he registered a goal in the 56th minute of the match.
Asensio also registered a goal for the team in the 59th minute to bring the scoreline at 2-2. No other goals were possible in the second half, and the match went to the penalty shootout.
Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 in penalties. Vinicius Junior, Raphael Varane, Isco successfully converted their penalties for Real Madrid, whereas Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson scored for Arsenal.
Bale, who scored in regular-time, missed out on an opportunity to convert his penalty. The player was recently asked by coach Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team's match against Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid will next play against Atletico Madrid at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 27. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Ricky Ponting lauds Ben Stokes for his maturity

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting heaped praises on England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, saying that the latter has started playing with a lot of maturity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:41 IST

Lionel Messi handed USD 1500 fine by CONMEBOL

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi has been given a USD 1500 fine by South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL over his comments about the federation's corruption during the recently concluded COPA America.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:05 IST

Nothing has changed for Gareth Bale, says Zinedine Zidane

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): After Gareth Bale produced a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane said nothing has changed for Bale at the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:02 IST

Russia's Maxim Dadashev injured in boxing match, dies

Atlanta [USA], July 24 (ANI): Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away in a US hospital after sustaining injuries during a boxing match against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:58 IST

Huge amount of confidence post WC victory, says Joe Root ahead...

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): England's Test match skipper Joe Root has said that the team is heading into the format with a "huge amount of confidence" after lifting their maiden 50-over World Cup trophy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:17 IST

Japan Open: HS Prannoy stuns Kidambi Srikanth

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): In an all Indian affair, HS Prannoy stunned Kidambi Srikanth, as he defeated him 13-21, 21-11, 22-20 in the first round of Japan Open on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 08:42 IST

Trescothick to join England coaching setup for first two Tests in Ashes

London [UK], July 24 (ANI) : Former England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick will be joining the England coaching team for the first two Test matches of the upcoming Ashes series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 08:23 IST

International Champions Cup: Real Madrid defeat Arsenal

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 07:56 IST

Surprised not to see Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane in ODI squad:...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he is surprised to not see Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:15 IST

Women's Ashes: Wyatt, Gunn return to England squad for T20Is

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Danielle Wyatt and Jenny Gunn on Tuesday returned to England's 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series of the Women's Ashes, starting July 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:10 IST

Heather Knight congratulates Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon on Test debuts

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): England skipper Heather Knight on Tuesday congratulated teammates Amy Jones and Kirstie Gordon on making their Test debuts against Australia in the Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:06 IST

Stuart Broad shares new Ashes jersey look

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday shared his look wearing the new Ashes jersey with name and number on it.

Read More
iocl