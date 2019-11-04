Marco Silva promises 'all the support' to injured Andre Gomes

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton manager Marco Silva promised 'all the support' to Andre Gomes, who sustained a 'serious injury' on Sunday during the Premier League clash against Tottenham.

"Andre will have all the support he needs from us. It is a serious injury and I am 100 per cent sure Andre will become stronger as a footballer player and stronger as a man, he is a fantastic lad and professional and all the support he needs, he will have from us," Goal.com quoted Silva as saying.

The incident occurred in the 77th minute of the match and red card was awarded to the South Korean Son Heung-min. The match ended on a 1-1 draw.

Silva further stated that it is a 'tough moment' in their dressing room.

"Our players are sad now, it is a tough moment in our dressing room, but the spirit we showed after that moment was good. It was the toughest moment for us this season," he said.

The club has confirmed that the Portuguese international will undergo a surgery today.

"Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes will undergo surgery on November 4 after sustaining an ankle injury in today's game with Tottenham Hotspur," the club's official statement read. (ANI)

