Marcos Alonso indicates commitment towards Chelsea

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has put all rumours of him leaving the club to rest after he said that he is 'very happy' with the Blues and wants to spend more time in the club.

Alonso joined the club back in 2016 and signed a new contract with the club in October last year.

When asked if he expects to remain at Chelsea for the next season, Alonso indicated that he has no intention of leaving the club.

"Of course. I signed a new contract last year and I'm very happy here. I have four more years here and I'm very happy. The last three years have been amazing and I want more of that. I want to keep playing and winning things," Goal.com quoted Alonso as saying.

Moreover, Alonso is looking forward to a fresh start under newly-appointed manager Frank Lampard who succeeded Maurizio Sarri.

"I think it's a fresh start for everyone. Last year is part of the past and now I just want to keep working, enjoy playing and to help the team win and get better," he said. (ANI)