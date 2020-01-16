Marcus Rashford 'gutted' after sustaining injury

Manchester [UK], Jan 16 (ANI): Manchester United's Marcus Rashford said he is 'gutted' after sustaining an injury which forced him to leave the field against Wolves on Thursday.

Rashford sustained a back injury in the second half and consequently, was replaced by Jesse Lingard.

After the match, Rashford took to Twitter and wrote: "Never want to feel like I've let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off. Top work from the lads to get into the next round."

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replays with Juan Mata scoring the only goal netted in the match.

Rashford's injury now puts his participation in doubt for the upcoming important clash against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Manchester United will take on Liverpool on January 19. (ANI)

