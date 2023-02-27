Marcus Rashford has now officially scored a goal in Carabao Cup Final

Manchester [United Kingdom], February 27 (ANI): Manchester United's wait for silverware finally ended last night. Casemiro scored the first goal from a free kick by the English left-back Luke Shaw. The second goal came at the 39th-minute mark when Marcus Rashford's shot took a deflection from Newcastle's defender Sven Botman and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Initially, the goal was awarded to Marcus Rashford, however, it was later deemed as an own goal by Sven Botman. But now Manchester United has officially released a statement which says that the goal was indeed scored by Marcus Rashford.

"The ball took a deflection off Sven Botman and looped over debutant keeper Loris Karius and was initially registered as an own goal despite it appearing to be Rashford's strike, as he produced his trademark celebration.



However, the club has received clarification that Rashford is indeed the goalscorer as his shot was deemed to be on target by the various match officials at Wembley. This means this is the first time he has found the net in a major final and a sweet moment after his last appearance at the national stadium was the European Championship final shoot-out defeat to Italy with England.

It moves Marcus on to 25 United goals for the season, which is a fine achievement for the forward, and a testament to his outstanding form. He ends the successful Carabao Cup campaign with six goals for the winners, scoring in every round of the competition."

With Rashford's goal allowed, the Dutch striker Wout Weghorst now has his second goal contribution for the Red Devils. (ANI)

