Marcus Rashford impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], July 11 (ANI): Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is impressed with how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first pre-season campaign at the club has gone so far and is looking forward to continuing progressing and improving.

"This is Ole's first pre-season and he can really stamp down what he wants to do. We have got to use the remainder of the time here and then in Singapore and China to keep progressing and improving," the club's official website quoted Rashford as saying.

The players have completed a number of concentrated and educational sessions at Perth's iconic cricket ground, The WACA.

Rashford said that things are becoming clearer to him on what the manager wants.

"Some of the other lads have been here in pre-season longer than I have, but in the short time I have been here things are becoming clearer to me on what the manager wants and how we are to do it on the pitch, so that will put us in good stead for the rest of the season," he said. (ANI)

