Marcus Rashford set to become youngest recipient of honorary degree from University of Manchester

Manchester [UK], July 15 (ANI): Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester, 'in recognition of his achievements as a footballer and as a passionate campaigner against child poverty', Manchester United announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legends Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton by receiving an honorary doctorate, the highest honour the university can bestow.

"It's a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling," Manchester United's official website quoted Rashford as saying.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester," he added.

The club said that an open letter to Members of Parliament about his personal experiences of using foodbanks influenced a change in government policy, enabling children who have free school meals in term-time to continue receiving them during the summer.

In addition, Marcus's collaboration with poverty and food waste charity, FareShare, led to £20million being raised in financial and food donations and 3.9 million meals being distributed to vulnerable people every week during the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

