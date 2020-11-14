Marcus Rashford to miss England's Nations League matches

London [UK], November 13 (ANI): England's Marcus Rashford will miss the team's upcoming Nations League games due to an injury.

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed the development and further informed that Conor Coady will also not take part in the forthcoming matches.

"Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had inadvertently come into contact with somebody prior to camp who has tested positive for COVID-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert. The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender had returned two negative tests as part of The FA and UEFA's protocol but, in line with UK Government guidelines, has to adhere to a period of self-isolation," the FA said in a statement.



"Meanwhile, Rashford's arrival into camp had initially been delayed to allow for further assessment on an injury sustained last weekend but the Manchester United forward will now not meet up," it added.

Rashford later took to Twitter and wrote: "I will be back. Good luck boys."

England defeated the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium 3-0 in a friendly match on Friday. The team will now take on Belgium on November 16 before facing Iceland on November 19 in the Nations League. (ANI)

