Mario Gotze says Julian Brandt is 'very, very good'

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze praised Julian Brandt as he said that the 23-year-old is 'very, very good'.

"I think Julian Brandt is very, very good. I got to know him with the national team and I think he can bring us to a higher level again - especially when you see his achievements from last season," Goal.com quoted Gotze as saying.

"He can bring us forward on the wings as well as in the centre. It's a very good transfer for Borussia Dortmund," he added.

Apart from Brandt, Thorgan Hazard is the club's new signing.

With these new singings, Gotze feels they will become a better team.

"As I've said, I think it's great when we get good players and the competition is there to reach the next level. This will definitely help us to become even more successful and a better team. This will also increase the quality in training again," Gotze said. (ANI)

