'Matchday - Inside FC Barcelona' will take Indian fans on very special journey: Belletti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Matchday - Inside FC Barcelona, an eight episodic docuseries, is all set to present fans across India with never-seen-before footage of FC Barcelona squad during the 2018/19 season. FC Barcelona Ambassador Juliano Belletti said the docuseries will take the club's fans in India on a 'very special journey'.

For the first time in India, football fans can witness the everyday lives of players such as Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique and Marc-Andre ter Stegen among others, offering an intimate portrait of them both during competition and in their personal lives.

"I am delighted to know that the inside story of FC Barcelona is reaching our huge fan base in India. 'Matchday' offers a unique view of moments and situations that the public does not usually get to see. It shows how the best footballers in the world deal with each of these situations, both happy and bitter times, through such values as effort, respect and teamwork," Belletti, the man who scored the winning goal in Paris in 2006 to earn Barca its second Champions League trophy, said in a statement.



"For me, the blaugrana colours are synonymous with a very special stage in my career and I especially appreciate the fact that this docuseries truly shows what it means to be a part of the Barca family. I am sure 'Matchday' will take the Club's fans in India on a very special journey together with the team," he added.

The Matchday series is produced by Barca Studios with the collaboration of Rakuten and is streaming on Discovery Plus starting October 12, and is narrated by Academy Award Nominee John Malkovich. The episodes will be also available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Each chapter of Matchday will focus on a crucial game of the 2018/19 season, which becomes the common background for a number of stories about protagonists from the club that players, managers, staff etc. Each episode will allow viewers to experience 'from inside' how players faced all those important matches, from their arrival to the dressing room to their stepping out onto the pitch. (ANI)

